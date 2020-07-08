Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits.

"Unlike other major sporting events that are played in existing stadiums, we had to make a decision now about building facilities to host the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

"It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible. Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call. We are grateful to PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners at the TOUR for their flexibility and generosity in the complex task of shifting the global golf calendar.

"As disappointing as this is, our mandate to do all we can to safeguard public health is what matters most. The spectators who support both the U.S. and European sides are what make the Ryder Cup such a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option."

The Ryder Cup is the latest event on a ravaged golf calendar to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which already forced three of the sport's four majors to be postponed while the British Open was cancelled.

