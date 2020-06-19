Golf

Ryder Cup without fans would be a disaster, says Woosnam

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Holding this year's Ryder Cup without spectators would be an "absolute disaster" according to former Europe player and captain Ian Woosnam.

The biennial event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin but fans will almost certainly be asked not to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has played havoc with the golf calendar.

"For me it would be an absolute disaster," Woosnam, who played in eight consecutive Ryder Cups and captained the team to victory in 2006, told a 'Ryder Cup at Home Social' on Friday alongside former European players Peter Baker and Paul Lawrie.

Golf

Hot putter helps Simpson grab clubhouse lead at Harbour Town

2 HOURS AGO

"It's all about the fans, the atmosphere, being there. I can understand the corporate side of it and television but you have to remember the players are playing for nothing and it's all about the players really. Everyone wants to be there."

Baker played in just one Ryder Cup, in 1993, and believes not having the experience of the huge, partisan crowds would be a shame.

"That's such a big part of it," he said. "I know it's great to see live golf on the TV. Hopefully they can sort something out so they can play it the following year, which I know is really difficult. Or they can get some fans in this time."

Former Open champion Lawrie said finances could dictate that it goes ahead without fans.

"It would be a shame because having experienced it, it's an amazing atmosphere. It's so loud you can't even hear your caddie speaking to you. I think they are getting close to having to make a decision."

Reports have said the PGA of America and the European Tour will decide this month if the event will go ahead.

World number one Rory McIlroy has said he thought the event is unlikely to take place this year and that postponing it would be the right call.

More than 121,000 people have died in the United States due to COVID-19. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Golf

Poulter, Hubbard share early lead at RBC Heritage

YESTERDAY AT 18:31
Golf

Spieth uses birdie blitz to climb Harbour Town leaderboard

YESTERDAY AT 17:49
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Hot putter helps Simpson grab clubhouse lead at Harbour Town

2 HOURS AGO
Golf

Poulter, Hubbard share early lead at RBC Heritage

YESTERDAY AT 18:31
Golf

Spieth uses birdie blitz to climb Harbour Town leaderboard

YESTERDAY AT 17:49
Golf

You should be here, McIlroy tells European players upset about rankings

17/06/2020 AT 19:11

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleHot putter helps Simpson grab clubhouse lead at Harbour Town
Next articleBaseball-Phillies shut facility after players test positive for COVID-19