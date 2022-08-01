Luke Donald has been named Europe's Ryder Cup captain for next year's event in Rome.

The Englishman replaces Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role after joining the breakaway LIV Golf Series.

Donald, 44, had been a contender for the post before Stenson's appointment earlier in the year, and has now been confirmed as the Swede's replacement.

The former world No. 1 participated in four Ryder Cups as a player, winning in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012.

He has also twice been a vice-captain at the event, aiding Thomas Bjorn in 2018 and Padraig Harrington at last year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

“I am incredibly proud to be named European Ryder Cup Captain for 2023," Donald said. "It is truly one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent.

“I feel extremely privileged to have been given that responsibility and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“Some of my best experiences in golf have been in the Ryder Cup and I would not swap those for anything. It is an event like no other and I cannot wait to create more special memories in Italy next year."

The removal of Stenson came just 127 days after the 2016 Open champion was appointed.

Stenson earned a first prize of £3.28 million with his win, having also been given a reported £40m joining fee.

The 44th Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of Rome from September 29 to October 1 next year.

Donald added: “I love everything the Ryder Cup embodies, from the camaraderie and companionship of being part of a team, to the history of the contest, but most of all playing for something bigger than yourself.

“Rome will be a fantastic host city, and I have always enjoyed spending time there. It is a city rich in history and hopefully we can create some of our own in 14 months’ time.”

Before his removal as captain, Stenson had named Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice-captains.

The US will be captained by Zach Johnson.

