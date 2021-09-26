Rory McIlroy broke down in tears following his victory over Xander Schauffele in the singles at the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman was sent out first by captain Padraig Harrington in order to try and spark an unlikely comeback at Whistling Straits.

He put his point on the board by beating Schauffele 3&2, but it is likely to be in a losing cause as USA are well placed with the singles ongoing.

It has been a trying week for McIlroy, as he lost both games he played on Friday - the first time in his Ryder Cup career he had been beaten twice on the same day - and was poor in a third defeat on Saturday - having been benched for the morning foursomes.

He rediscovered his form to comprehensively beat Schauffele, and cut an emotional figure following the win.

“I love being a part of this team,” McIlroy told Sky Sports before pulling away from the camera to compose himself.

"I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them this week," he said. "I am glad I put a point on the board for Europe today.

I can’t wait to get another shot at this.

Breaking down again, McIlroy returned to the interview to urge youngsters to take inspiration from the Ryder Cup.

“It is the best experience in golf,” McIlroy said. “I hope little boys and girls watching this today are inspired to play in this event or the Solheim Cup, as there is nothing better than being part of a team - especially the bond we have in Europe.

“No matter what happens after, I am proud of every single one of those players that played this week. I am proud of our captain and our vice-captains.

“I just wish I could have done a little more for the team. I am glad I put a point on the board, but it has been a tough week.”

