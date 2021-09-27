Jordan Spieth says Team USA have "unfinished business" after producing a record 19-9 win over Europe to lift the Ryder Cup.

USA dominated across the three days at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin which eclipses a margin not seen since Europe achieved 18½-9½ victories in 2004 and 2006 and USA's win in 1981.

The next Ryder Cup is to be held in Rome in 2023 where USA will be looking to win in Europe for the first time in 30 years.

Spieth says USA have to use this year's victory as a "stepping stone" to make history in Italy.

"This is unfinished business," the 28-year-old Texan told reporters.

"We needed to win this one. It was a massive stepping stone for this team and the group we have here - who have known each other since almost back to grade school - to continue to work hard to be on these teams to go over there.

"It's one thing to win it here, and it is a lot easier here to do so. It is harder to win it over there.

"If we play like we did this week the score will look the same over there in a couple of years and that's what we're here for."

Bryson DeChambeau also believes there is more to come from USA, calling the 2021 team "a new generation".

"I felt like as a whole we came together and did something amazing," he said.

"This is a start to a new generation. I think we are going to be doing some incredible things moving forward.

"I'll tell you, from winning the Ryder Cup, this is possibly way better than any tournament I've won in my entire life, the group of people, the collective game of golf, it's so much bigger than just a singular tournament. It's about people coming together and doing something special for the game of golf.

"And I couldn't be more proud of Captain Strick and everybody putting their hearts out and making it the coolest experience I've ever had in my golf career."

