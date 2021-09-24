Friday's Ryder Cup schedule

Morning Matches (Foursomes)

Tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm, 1.37pm, 1.53pm

Afternoon Matches (Fourballs)

Tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm

Ryder Cup Foursomes (Friday 24 September)

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (USA) vs Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (Europe) 1.05pm BST (7.05am local time)

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland 1.21pm BST

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger vs Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick 1.37pm BST

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter 1.53pm BST

13:05 - Players introduced

The players are introduced to the crowd and Sergio has driver in hand, so he will tee off first for Europe. Prediction correct. A stropped clock is correct twice a day.

13:02 - Boos for Europe

Predictably, the crowd greet Rahm and Garcia in the expected manner. Sergio has a big grin on his face; he's seen it all before.

13:00 - Players are on the tee

Huge roars ring round the first tee as the players make their way into the amphitheatre. "USA, USA, USA" is going to get pretty tired in a few hours. Would love a few more strings to their singing bow.

12:57 - Captains are here

Boos ring round the first tee as Europe captain Padraig Harrington makes his way onto the tee. It seemed more pantomime booing than anything sinister. To be fair, Padraig has done an excellent job of winning over the crowds this week.

12:55 - Prediction time

This is going to be tight. I can't see it being a blowout either way. The talk is USA are the stronger team on paper, but that's the case all the time. Can they play as a team?

12:50 - 15-minute warning claxon

The four players and their caddies will soon be arriving on the first tee. Expect the decibel level to turn up a notch.

12:47 - Battling the opponents, and the crowd

Team Europe have done it before, but battling the crowd is going to be incredibly difficult this time around. Vocal crowds are fine, let's hope none cross the line. Over or under on the number of 'Get in the holes' is extremely high.

12:43 - A good use of 3 minutes and 4 seconds of your time

Tommy is right, this is worth a watch.

12:40 - Rahm to tee off first?

I get the feeling Sergio Garcia will tee off first for Europe, as the way the holes are set up - all being well - it will give Jon Rahm a look at birdie putts on a decent stretch of holes on the front nine. Rahm is the better putter of the two. It’s a little over 20 minutes until my first prediction is proved wrong.

12:35 - Atmosphere is building, and the USA fans are loud

The sun is coming up in Wisconsin, which to be honest is fairly vital to playing golf, and the stands around the first tee are packed - it took all of 12 minutes for all the seats to be filled in what is an amazing sight.

12:30 - Ryder Cup fever is taking grip

Welcome to Eurosport’s coverage of the 2020 Ryder Cup. Yes, we’re in 2021 but you know the drill here. We’re a little over half an hour from the opening tee shots. Nerves will be jangling and it’s a decent bet that one of the two to tee off first will struggle to put their ball on the tee peg.

