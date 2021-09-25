Enjoy more coverage of the Ryder Cup from Golf Digest
Saturday Foursomes pairings - USA 6-2 Europe
- Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 1UP vs Sergio Garcia and John Rahm - Hole 2
- Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton - Hole 1
- 13:37 - Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vs Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger
- 13:53 - Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs Matthew Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood
13.16 - Oh dear....
US one-up already in the first pairing as Berger with his hood up sinks the putt.
13.12 - Not an ideal start
Garcia well to the left in sand, Berger splits the fairway. Koepka gets he ball within 12 feet. Rahm over the back of the green.
13.00 - Ready to go...
Less than five minutes to go until the Spanish duo are on the tee looking to make a statement for Team Europe.
12:45 - Welcome to Day Two
Hello and welcome to Day Two of the Ryder Cup and coming up shortly the morning Foresomes matches where Europe really have to make a dent in the four point US lead after the first day. I'm Ciaran Baynes and I'll be following the play with you.
Saturday's Ryder Cup schedule
- Morning Matches (Foursomes)
- Tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm, 1.37pm, 1.53pm
- Afternoon Matches (Fourballs)
- Tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm
