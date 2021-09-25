The Ryder Cup was hit by its first episode of real controversy as Brooks Koepka swore at match referees under duress.

Koepka came into the tournament with speculation over whether he would be able to keep a lid on the tension between himself and teammate Bryson DeChambeau, but the battle fever descended in other circumstances on Saturday.

With the foursomes underway, Koepka was teamed with Daniel Berger to take on Europe’s Sergio Garcia and John Rahm.

Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2021 LIVE - Updates as USA and Europe continue battle 5 HOURS AGO

When Berger hit a stroke close to a drainage pipe, Koepka asked for the ball to be moved with a free drop. The first referee denied his request, as did the second official.

Have you seen me hit a ball?!”, exclaimed Koepka to the official over his worry he would strike an object with his follow through.

"If I break my wrist, it's on f---ing both of you."

Berger said that the decision was ‘f-ing bulls-’ as Koepka was concerned that an accident could exacerbate an pre-existing wrist injury.

Koepka was nonetheless able to hit an excellent escape shot, suggesting the umpires had the decision right.

Ryder Cup Harrington defends selection as he benches McIlroy for Saturday foursomes 8 HOURS AGO