The US took a 3-1 lead at Whistling Straits at the Ryder Cup on Friday afternoon despite an early positive start from Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

Rahm delivered birdies on the seventh and eight holes in order to help the pair to a win over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 3&1.

"It felt great," Garcia said after getting Europe's first point on the board.

"I knew I had this man [Rahm] on my side. He was amazing and made every putt he had to. It was a great match, Justin and Jordan played really well."

"When you have this guy hitting the ball it is easy to be relaxed," Rahm said.

"I knew my job on the front nine would be putting. He gave me chances and I made some."

Wildcard Ian Poulter was teamed up with Rory McIlroy, but they lost the opening five holes and fell 5&3 to rookies Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Controversial Brooks Koepka - as much known for his talent as much as his feud with Bryson DeChambeau - was paired with Daniel Berger, who calmly triumped 2&1 over Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood, and then Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikwa defeated Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland 3&2.

