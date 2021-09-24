Jordan Spieth pulled off a remarkable shot from thick grass on a hill, hitting his shot unsighted to inside 10 feet at the par-three 17th.

Spieth was partnered with Justin Thomas in the opening foursomes match of the 43rd Ryder Cup and had to pull off the most remarkable shot of the tournament so far.

His incredible shot from the shrubs, which almost forced him into Lake Michigan, ensured the 28-year-old Texan and Thomas remained on par for the hole, but the latter went on to miss the par putt.

The ball took a nasty bounce and rolled into the thick rough to the far side of the hole.

His error handed the opening point of the tournament to Europe duo Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who won it 3&1.

"It felt great," Garcia said afterwards.

"I knew I had this man [Rahm] on my side. He was amazing and made every putt he had to. It was a great match, Justin and Jordan played really well.

"When you have this guy hitting the ball it is easy to be relaxed," Rahm said.

"I knew my job on the front nine would be putting. He gave me chances and I made some."

