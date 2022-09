Golf

Ryder Cup 2023: Edoardo Molinari and Luke Donald walk the Marco Simone course

With the Ryder Cup a little over a year away, European captain Luke Donald and vice-captain Edoardo Molinari have been out scouting the Marco Simone track, host venue of the event, ahead of this week's DS Automobiles Open d’Italia.

00:01:00, 10 minutes ago