Shane Lowry wants to emulate Tom Kim when Europe take on the United States at the Ryder Cup next year.

His golf was also impressive, as he helped the Internationals' rally by winning two points in fourballs and foursomes play on Saturday.

The United States will arrive in Rome as strong favourites to defend the trophy they won so emphatically in Whistling Straits last year, but Lowry says Europe should not be afraid of the challenge.

"The Americans don’t have a god-given right to go and win so you just go out there and go against them as best you can,” Lowry told Sky Sports News before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“Hopefully, you put them under a lot of pressure and when it gets to Sunday afternoon, you hole the right putts at the right time.

"At certain points on Sunday, if the Internationals hole the right putt here or there, the result might have been a little different.”

Lowry was hugely impressed with the approach from Tom Kim, and would be delighted to emulate him at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club next year.

"It was good to see them give it a go,” Lowry said. “It was good to see Tom Kim running around and hopefully I can be part of that highlight reel next September.”

With the likes of Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey set to be ineligible following their moves to LIV Golf, the European team could have a fresh look to it.

Inexperience could be a concern, but Lowry has been impressed with youngsters such as the Hojgaard brothers, Nicolai and Rasmus, Italian Open winner, Guido Migliozzi, and Open de France victor, Robert MacIntyre.

“It was nice to see a few of the younger lads get off to a good start in qualifying,” Lowry said. “The likes of Bob, Guido Miggliozi and the Hojgaards, I don’t mind pulling on the shirt beside them on the first tee.

"If the majority of us are in good form and confident, we can go to Italy next year and hopefully win that trophy back.”

