Luke Donald has spoken of his pride in having a better Ryder Cup record than the legendary Tiger Woods.

Donald was a key figure in four Ryder Cup wins for Team Europe, and will look to mastermind victory in Rome next year after being handed the captaincy.

Ad

In four Ryder Cup appearances dating back to 2004, Donald won 10.5 points from a possible 15.

Ryder Cup 'I get punched but I punch back' - MacIntyre fighting for Ryder Cup spot 19/09/2022 AT 06:34

Woods, a winner of 15 majors and widely regarded as the greatest to play the game, never dominated in team play like he did in regular events.

In eight Ryder Cup appearances, Woods earned 14.5 points from a possible 37, and only got his hands on the trophy on one occasion.

Despite being a world No. 1 for 56 weeks and with 17 wins to his name, Donald admitted it was nice to have a better record in one department than Woods.

“I don't have many things on Tiger but that is a nice thing to have,” Donald told the Mail. “I think Tiger, great as he was, probably didn't perform as well in a Ryder Cup standpoint.

“I think he was a little bit taken out of his element as someone so individually focused. Ryder Cups don't tend to be about that. It's about coming together in unity for something bigger than just yourself and that's why I've always loved it. It's what makes it special.”

After serious illness Colsaerts returns to DP World Tour's Open de France to defend title

Donald has taken charge at a tumultuous time in golf, with the sport fractured following the emergence of LIV Golf.

Henrik Stenson was stripped of the captaincy, and replaced by Donald , following his move to LIV.

There is still doubt as to whether LIV players will be available for selection, and Donald has said his plan is to select a united group of 12 players.

“There's certainly more fracturing in our sport than we've ever seen,” Donald said. “Part of my job is to have 12 guys unified and wanting to come together next October.

“Hopefully, things will improve and we'll have a bit more clarity. But until then we'll just be doing the best we can, controlling what we can. It is enjoyable and stressful and I think going towards that stress is the only approach.

“Something I want to get out of this (captaincy) is to have lasting relationships with the 12 guys and continue that. That is the sad thing when you talk about Rory and some of the relationships. I am sure he would have loved to continue those.”

Ryder Cup 'It is a big motivation' - Molinari has sights trained on home Ryder Cup spot 17/09/2022 AT 19:36