Ian Poulter has said his commitment to the Ryder Cup in as strong as ever, in light of Rory McIlroy’s suggestion that he felt ‘betrayed’ by certain players joining LIV Golf.

McIlroy, who returned to the world No. 1 ranking on Monday following his win at the CJ Cup, gave a wide-ranging interview in which he talked about the likes of Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia joining LIV Golf - without naming any individual.

Ad

All United States players who joined LIV Golf were immediately suspended from the PGA Tour, and banned from representing their country at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup 'I am here because of that' - Seve's Ryder Cup heroics set Rahm on path to golfing greatness 14/10/2022 AT 11:51

There is doubt as to whether European players who are now contracted to LIV will be allowed a spot on Luke Donald’s team, as a court case is scheduled for next year to decide whether the DP World Tour can follow the lead of the PGA Tour and hand down suspensions.

Irrespective of the outcome of the court case, the likes of Poulter, Westwood and co. would be reliant on a captain’s pick from Donald as they are unlikely to accrue enough points to secure automatic selection.

Poulter claims he is champing at the bit to play in the Ryder Cup next year in Rome, and bit back at McIlroy’s suggestion of betrayal.

"A betrayal? We can still qualify for the team as far as I'm aware," Poulter said at a press conference in Florida ahead of the final LIV Golf event of the year. "Unless we've been told we can't qualify, then I'm still ready to play as much as I possibly can and try and make that team.

"I mean, look, my commitment to the Ryder Cup I think goes before me. I don't think that should ever come in question.

"I've always wanted to play Ryder Cups and have played with as much passion as anyone else that I've ever seen play a Ryder Cup.

"I don't know where that comment has come from really, to be honest."

McIlroy 'proud' after regaining World No. 1 spot with win at CJ Cup

Poulter has represented Europe in seven Ryder Cups, five of which were victorious.

He famously partnered McIlroy in the Miracle at Medinah in 2012, when he birdied the final five holes to beat Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson to spark the stunning comeback success.

His latest appearance was in the chastening defeat at the hands of USA at Whistling Straits in 2021.

The Englishman will conclude his first season with LIV Golf in the team event at Doral this weekend.

Ryder Cup 'A hard decision' - Garcia admits it was difficult to give up Ryder Cup chance 13/10/2022 AT 15:35