Luke Donald has insisted he will not be drawn into making political statements on the future of golf while there is litigation on the horizon, and will not look to influence the decision-making process.

The emergence of LIV Golf has split the sport down the middle, with players who jumped ship from the PGA Tour either being suspended or forced to resign their memberships.

The DP World Tour also issued suspensions, but players got an injunction ahead of a court hearing early in 2023.

With the court case looming, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, Donald has said he will not comment on the prospect of picking LIV players for his team in Rome next year.

“What’s going on in men’s professional golf at the moment is still kind of up in the air and I’m trying not to think about it,” Donald told GolfByTourMiss. “I know there’s a court hearing coming up in February with the European Tour and LIV, so we are going to have to wait and see where it goes from there.

“And while I may be good friends with guys like Lee (Westwood), Sergio (Garcia) and many others, I am sure they know that my role is not to be political, nor is it my job to have any influence on those decisions.

“It’s not like I am coming out saying ‘this and that’, so far I’ve not had to face that.”

Donald emerged victorious on his four Ryder Cup appearances as a player, and has been a vice-captain on two occasions. He feels those experiences will stand him in good stead at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

“Having been a vice-captain has provided me with great experience though I did not enjoy the experience last year at Whistling Straits, as it’s never fun being on a losing side,” Donald said. “That (four wins) is something I am very proud of while I was a vice-captain under Thomas’ (Bjorn) side in France.”

Donald’s focus will shift to the Hero Cup early next year, when Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will captain sides from Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe respectively.

The event will act as a warm-up for the Ryder Cup, with a host of likely players being selected on the two teams.

