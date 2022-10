Golf

Meet Dave Sampson: The man behind the Ryder Cup course design for Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Career paths are not always straightforward, and that was the case for Dave Sampson. But he has found his calling in golf design and his greatest achievement to date will be put to the test next year when his redesign work on the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club will play host to the battle between Team Europe and the United States for the Ryder Cup.

00:07:19, 41 minutes ago