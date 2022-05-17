Golf

'Sad, bizarre, unfortunate' - Rory McIlroy on Phil Mickelson's absence from PGA defence

Rory McIlroy said it is 'sad and unfortunate' that Phil Mickelson withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship. Mickelson chose to extend his three-month hiatus from golf following his comments that he recruited top players to pay lawyers to write the operating agreement of the rival league. He said he didn't care if it succeeded as long as it gave him leverage to make changes on the PGA Tour.

00:01:40, 2 hours ago