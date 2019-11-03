Schauffele forces playoff with McIlroy at Shanghai WGC event

Defending champion Schauffele sank a pressure-packed five-foot birdie at the last for a six-under-par 66 in the final round at Sheshan International.

McIlroy could only par the last after a poor drive, missing a 25-footer for the victory. He shot 68.

The pair finished at 19-under-par 269. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)