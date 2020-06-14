Golf

Schauffele in share of lead midway through final round at Colonial

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

June 14 (Reuters) - Xander Schauffele held a share of the lead midway through his final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday where a number of the game's top players were on the leaderboard and hot on his heels.

Schauffele, who began the day at Colonial Country Club one shot clear of a tightly-packed leaderboard, mixed two birdies with a bogey through nine holes to sit level with fellow American Collin Morikawa at 14 under for the week.

The tournament is the PGA Tour's first since play was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and is being played without spectators to prevent the spread of the virus.

Golf

Spieth keeps it together to remain in the hunt at Colonial

19 HOURS AGO

Bryson DeChambeau, through 13 holes, was one shot off the pace while former Masters champion Bubba Watson (17 holes), world number four Justin Thomas (nine holes), Britain's Justin Rose (12 holes) and reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (nine holes) were all a further shot adrift.

Three-times major champion Jordan Spieth, who began the day one shot back of Schauffele, birdied the fourth hole but then carded three bogeys over the next four holes to drop to 11 under for the week after 10 holes.

World number one Rory McIlroy began the day three shots off the lead but quickly played himself out of contention as he went six-over on a disastrous front nine and was nine shots back of the leaders through 13 holes. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

Golf

Hadley uses red-hot putter to move into contention at Colonial

YESTERDAY AT 16:50
Golf

McIlroy makes some noise at Colonial

YESTERDAY AT 05:01
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Spieth keeps it together to remain in the hunt at Colonial

19 HOURS AGO
Golf

Hadley uses red-hot putter to move into contention at Colonial

YESTERDAY AT 16:50
Golf

McIlroy makes some noise at Colonial

YESTERDAY AT 05:01
Golf

Spieth keeps his cool to overcome hiccup at Colonial

12/06/2020 AT 20:24

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Football

Manchester City's Walker deletes Twitter poem mocking United after derby win

12/11/2018 AT 07:56
Formula E

Jaguar series a 'big step' for Formula E

13/09/2017 AT 14:31
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

12/06/2020 AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Danilo: 'It was easy to reject Chelsea for City'

26/07/2017 AT 10:59
Formula 1

Sainz wants handling sorted after "weird" race

27/03/2017 AT 15:45
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous articleSpieth keeps it together to remain in the hunt at Colonial