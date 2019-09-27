Scott grabs one-shot clubhouse lead at Silverado

Former Masters winner Scott, who started on the back nine at the Silverado Resort, mixed an eagle with six birdies and a bogey for a seven-under-par 65.

Scott was at five-under on the day when he stepped up to the par-five fifth hole where he curled in a 54-foot eagle putt before capping off his round with four consecutive pars.

Molinari, who also started on the back nine, erased an early birdie with a bogey at the par-four 14th hole when he missed an 11-footer.

But the Italian was solid the rest of the way and made six more birdies, including three over his final five holes to sit one back of the early lead with American Matthew NeSmith.

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, who has yet to make a PGA Tour cut in three attempts, put himself in position to play at the weekend after opening with a two-under-par 70.

Colombian Sebastian Munoz, fresh off his maiden PGA Tour triumph last week in Mississippi, and defending champion Kevin Tway, opened with matching one-under 71s.

Among the late starters, Phil Mickelson was four over after 10 holes while world number six Justin Thomas was three over through 11 holes. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)