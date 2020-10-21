Scott, the winner of 14 PGA Tour titles, last competed in September's U.S. Open and was expected to be among the biggest names at the tournament, which was relocated to Thousand Oaks, California, due to the pandemic.

"While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall," said world number 15 Scott, who won the Masters in 2013.

First alternate Jim Herman will replace Scott in the competition, the PGA Tour said. (Reporting by Amy Tennery, edting by Pritha Sarkar)

