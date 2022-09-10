Scottie Scheffler has been confirmed as the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Smith too had a stellar season, as he claimed his maiden major title when overhauling McIlroy to win the Open at St Andrews.

The Australian also won the unofficial fifth major when landing the Players Championship.

But both were eclipsed by Scheffler who secured four wins, the highlight being the Masters at Augusta.

His win at Augusta was his fourth victory in a two-month spell that also saw him claim the World Match Play, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Phoenix Open.

Scheffler went a little quiet in the middle of the season, but finished third at the BMW Championship and runner-up behind McIlroy at East Lake.

And it was the American’s consistency that helped him secure the Player of the Year prize.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said . “Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership. And as gratifying as it has been to see his development on the course over the last several years, we are equally thankful that Scottie has embraced the role as an ambassador of the PGA Tour and the game of golf.

“With young stars like Scottie leading the way, the PGA Tour is in great hands for many years to come.”

With $14,046,910 in prize money, Scheffler earned the most in a single season in PGA Tour history - and his run helped him to become world No. 1.

