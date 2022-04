Golf

Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzel, Sungjae Im react after Masters second round at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im react after the Masters second round at Augusta. In his debut as the new No. 1 player in the world, Scheffler looked the part. He was bogey-free over the final 15 holes for a 5-under 67, tying the Masters record by building a five-shot lead going into the weekend.

00:01:57, 11 minutes ago