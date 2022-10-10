Ad

Although they came up short, Kim won himself an army of fans - and he was back in form in Las Vegas on the PGA Tour.

Kim burst onto the scene with victory at the Wyndham Championship earlier in the year, and his win at TPC Summerlin saw him become the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before the age of 21.

“It's really amazing,” Kim said after his victory. “A few months ago, I didn't have any status in the US, and now being a two-time winner on Tour, having that place with Tiger, it's an unbelievable feeling for me. It's an honour for me, and it's definitely a dream come true.

“I've worked really hard, and my team has worked really hard to this point, and I'm just really grateful and I'm fortunate to have an opportunity like this. I'm having fun playing on the PGA Tour.

"It's awesome … I'm a five-year-old at Disneyland for sure.”

The 20-year-old went bogey-free all tournament, and held his nerve better than Cantlay.

Final Leaderboard

The pair were tied for the lead on the final hole. Kim made a solid par, but Cantlay concluded with a triple-bogey seven after his tee shot found an unplayable lie in a bush.

“I got very lucky on the 18th, I’m not going to lie,” Kim told the Golf Channel. “Patrick played awesome and it was an honour to battle with him, and to come out on top, I feel very fortunate.”

Cantlay had no complaints, and felt luck played no part in his failure to secure the win.

“I made a bad swing, and it went where it went,” Cantlay said. “After it was kind of in the bush there, I figured the only chance I had to stay in the tournament was to try to get it back in the fairway. Obviously I couldn’t get it back in the fairway.”

Kim will now head to Japan to take part in the Zozo Championship, an event Woods won in 2019 and Cantlay in 2020.

