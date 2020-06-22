Golf

Simpson wins RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 21 (Reuters) - Webb Simpson birdied three of his final four holes to emerge with victory at the PGA Tour's tightly-contested RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Father's Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65).

At one point early on it looked like play might have to be completed on Monday after thunderstorms forced a two-hour and 45-minute delay but rain and lightning then gave way to sunshine at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.

Golf

Four-way tie at top of leaderboard after third round of RBC Heritage

YESTERDAY AT 02:05

"It was a crazy day. Honestly, I'm speechless right now," said Simpson, who started the day in a four-way tie for first.

"It looked like we weren't going to finish but we went back out.

"It was a really long day on the golf course. I didn't really get going until (noon) and then the putts started going in and I was getting confident.

"It's amazing to be standing here right now," added Simpson, who won the 2012 U.S. Open on Father's Day, and the 2018 Players Championship on Mother's Day.

Ancer pushed him close, the Mexican's long putt on 18 to force extra holes coming up short as the sun set.

Daniel Berger (65), last week's winner at Colonial, and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton (66) finished tied for third a shot further back on 20-under 264.

American Nick Watney withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the second round on Friday.

Next up on the schedule is the Travelers Championship from June 24-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, another event where fans are not allowed to attend.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Golf

Watney tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

19/06/2020 AT 19:50
Golf

Ryder Cup without fans would be a disaster, says Woosnam

19/06/2020 AT 18:14
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Four-way tie at top of leaderboard after third round of RBC Heritage

YESTERDAY AT 02:05
Golf

Watney tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

19/06/2020 AT 19:50
Golf

Ryder Cup without fans would be a disaster, says Woosnam

19/06/2020 AT 18:14
Golf

Hot putter helps Simpson grab clubhouse lead at Harbour Town

19/06/2020 AT 17:51

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

YESTERDAY AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
View more

What's On

Previous articleFour-way tie at top of leaderboard after third round of RBC Heritage