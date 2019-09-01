Soderberg slays McIlroy, wins European Masters in playoff

The Swede sank his winning putt from about 10 feet at the first extra hole and then watched as McIlroy and Finland's Kalle Samooja both missed from shorter distances at Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans Montana.

Soderberg looked to have frittered away victory earlier when he three-putted from short range at the 17th hole in regulation.

But he regrouped to par the last for four-under-par 66 and then clinched his first European Tour triumph at the same hole in the playoff.

He finished at 14-under 266 along with McIlroy (67), Samooja (67), Italian Lorenzo Gagli (67) and Argentine Andres Romero (70). (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)