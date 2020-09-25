Soderberg, ranked 176 in the world, had played in Thursday's opening round at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club before he was notified of the contact.

The 30-year-old has tested negative for the novel coronavirus on site in Northern Ireland but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precautionary measure.

"In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff," the tour said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/european-tour-statement-on-sebastian-soderberg. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

