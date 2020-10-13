The dates for the prestigious international tournament, where top players from the United States face those of Europe, still need to be finalised, the Ladies European Tour said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce Spain as the host nation for the 2023 Solheim Cup when it returns to European soil for the 18th edition of this major international team golf event," said Ladies European Tour chief executive Alexandra Armas.

"The tournament will not only enhance the country’s reputation as an elite golfing nation but the Costa del Sol as a must-visit destination, which will help to inspire the next generation of children to take up the game."

Spain will become the sixth European nation to host the most prestigious team event in women's golf following Scotland, Wales, Sweden, Ireland and Germany.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial competition between teams of 12 players over three days and follows the same format as the Ryder Cup, with 28 matches – eight foursomes and eight fourballs over the first two days and 12 singles on the final day.

The 2021 edition will be next September at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio with the United States, who hold a 10-6 lead in the competition, aiming to reclaim the trophy from Europe. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

