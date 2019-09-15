Solheim spirit has reignited Alex's golfing passion

Alex goes into Sunday's decisive singles, where she takes on European veteran Suzann Pettersen, unbeaten after banking two points from three matches for skipper Juli Inkster.

The 29-year old is one of six rookies in Inkster's line-up, are are deadlocked 8-8 with Europe, meaning they need six singles points to retain the trophy.

And she admits she will miss partners Morgan Pressel and Lexi Thompson when she's out on her own.

"I'm more passionate about being out there and playing, I feel than I ever have in my life," said the world number 32.

"Not saying that I'm not passionate on my own, but just being with someone else I guess amplifies that feeling and it's been a tremendous experience.

"I think it's beyond my expectations. This venue is incredible and Gleneagles is awesome.

"There's been so many people out here, which makes it even more exciting and just playing with a team and having partners out there, it's different but it really gets you fired up."

Scotland's famous weather showed up on Saturday as conditions made life difficult with driving rain and a howling gale putting a premium on creativity around the course.

But Alex loved the mental test.

"It's such a grind and I was so focused on the shot in front of me because you really can't worry about anything else," she added.

"There's just so much going on. The margin for error becomes so small at that point because you miss-hit it a little bit and the elements will just like crush your golf ball.

"You really need to pay attention to what you're doing.

"When I was out there, midway through the back nine, it was so windy and I was thinking about a round I had played at the British Open at Turnberry in 2015.

"I played in conditions, which were maybe worse than today so I was trying to pull some of the shots that I had hit back then.

"I was just reminding myself that you can hit shots in these conditions, it's not impossible. You just need to bear down and do it."

