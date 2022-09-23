Ernie Els has revealed he provided words of advice to Rory McIlroy following his Open Championship disappointment earlier in the summer.
McIlroy has had an excellent time in 2022, winning two events - the highlight being the FedEx Cup for a record third time.
But his major drought was extended to eight years, after registering top-10 finishes in all four.
The most agonising was the Open Championship at St Andrews, as he was overhauled by a brilliant back nine by Cameron Smith.
McIlroy admitted defeat on the Old Course was a painful one, but said he would take heart from being so close to getting a fifth major in his trophy cabinet.
The majors are a big target for McIlroy in 2023, and Els revealed the pair got together in London shortly after the St Andrews setback.
Speaking to Michael Bamberger, Els said: “I told him 'sometimes you get beat. You didn’t do anything wrong. You got beat. Cam Smith shot 30 on the back nine in a major. When does that happen? Gary Player did it. Jack Nicklaus did it. I’m sure Tiger did it. Now Cam. But that’s got to be about it.’”
Asked how McIlroy took the advice, Els said: "We’d had a couple of glasses of wine by then. He was OK."
According to Bamberger, Els said he thinks “McIlroy will win eight majors before he’s done.”
The one major missing from McIlroy’s trophy cabinet is a Masters, and Augusta is highly likely to be the Northern Irishman’s early season target in 2023.
