South Korean players to win U.S. Women's Open
By Reuters

54 minutes agoUpdated 52 minutes ago

June 2 (Reuters) - List of South Korean winners of the U.S.

Women's Open following the victory by Lee6 Jeong-eun at Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina:

2019 - Lee6 Jeong-eun

2017 - Park Sung-hyun

2015 - Chun In-gee

2013 - Park In-bee

2012 - Choi Na-yeon

2011 - Ryu So-yeon

2009 - Ji Eun-hee

2008 - Park In-bee

2005 - Birdie Kim

1998 - Pak Se-ri (Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Ian Ransom)

