South Korean players to win U.S. Women's Open
June 2 (Reuters) - List of South Korean winners of the U.S.
Women's Open following the victory by Lee6 Jeong-eun at Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina:
2019 - Lee6 Jeong-eun
2017 - Park Sung-hyun
2015 - Chun In-gee
2013 - Park In-bee
2012 - Choi Na-yeon
2011 - Ryu So-yeon
2009 - Ji Eun-hee
2008 - Park In-bee
2005 - Birdie Kim
1998 - Pak Se-ri (Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Ian Ransom)
