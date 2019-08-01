Speith confident of getting back to winning ways

GREENSBORO, North Carolina, July 31 (Reuters) - Former world number one Jordan Spieth is confident he will soon be back on top form and believes this week's Wyndham Championship will offer a chance to gauge the quality of his game.

Spieth, 67th on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points list, is one of the few big names in the field as most of the top ranked players opted to skip the event to get some time off after a busy few weeks.

The American hopes his decision to play will pay off.

"I'm really pumped to play here. The only time I've played here I really enjoyed it," the Texan said at Sedgefield Country Club, referring to the 2013 event that he lost in a playoff to Patrick Reed.

"I'm trying to play tournaments that are maybe good fits for my game. This course just stands the test of time. It doesn't favour any (type of) player."

Spieth has 11 PGA Tour victories, including three majors, but has not won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

He tied for 12th at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational last week, despite taking two triple-bogeys during the first round and two doubles in the final round.

"This year's just been inconsistent for me," he said. "I'm not a patient person, so it's been really difficult. It's not a lack of work ethic.

"It might be frustrating for the rest of the season, but soon enough I'll be back to the level that I want to be at, that I've been at before, and that is the ultimate goal."

Spieth, 26, thinks Sedgefield will provide a good indication about the state of his game.

"This golf course (has some) really small fairways and so it will be a really good test of where I'm at right now," he said. (Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Pritha Sarkar)