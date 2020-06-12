Golf

Spieth keeps his cool to overcome hiccup at Colonial

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Rory Carroll

June 12 (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth's decision to work on his mental game during the PGA Tour's three-month break paid off on Friday as he recovered from a late ugly stretch at the Charles Schwab Challenge to card a 65 and seize momentum.

Playing the back nine first, the Texan grabbed the lead in Fort Worth with six birdies through his opening 11 holes but ran into trouble with a four-putt double bogey on the third and a bogey on the fourth.

Golf

Flurry of birdies gives Varner early second-round lead

3 HOURS AGO

Instead of giving into frustration, the 26-year-old kept his poise to birdie the next two holes to finish one stroke behind leader Harold Varner III at 10-under par through two rounds.

"I did a really good job of staying very neutral where I'd been kind of getting really negative or down on myself in the past," he told reporters.

"I felt that I gave myself some grace to say, look, I haven't really been practising a ton of those short-range putts.

"Those are ones where you just have a ton of them when you're playing in competition but you're picking them up a lot of times when you're playing regular rounds of golf at home."

The PGA Tour's break, which began in mid-March to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, came at a good time for the former world number one, who struggled in his first five events of the year.

The three-time major champion, who fell out of the top 50 in January for the first time since 2013, is hoping for a strong finish at the spectator-free Colonial, where he won in 2016.

"I played a really, really solid round of golf with a 20-minute hiccup for a couple holes," he said.

"With eight birdies around this place, it's nothing to complain about.

"I'm obviously very pleased with the position I'm in." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Golf

Varner not getting ahead of himself despite blistering start at Colonial

21 HOURS AGO
Golf

Rejuvenated Rose shows no rust in PGA Tour return at Colonial

YESTERDAY AT 20:52
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Flurry of birdies gives Varner early second-round lead

3 HOURS AGO
Golf

Varner not getting ahead of himself despite blistering start at Colonial

21 HOURS AGO
Golf

Rejuvenated Rose shows no rust in PGA Tour return at Colonial

YESTERDAY AT 20:52
Golf

Players miss adrenaline rush at fan-free Colonial

YESTERDAY AT 19:48

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Premier League

Lyon President: Lacazette stays put despite ‘very nice’ Arsenal offer

16/06/2017 AT 10:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

06/05/2020 AT 16:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

How can Manchester United keep De Gea at Old Trafford?

13/02/2017 AT 08:04
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
All Sports

Top 10 sporting cock-ups

02/08/2011 AT 19:16
View more

What's On

Previous articleFlurry of birdies gives Varner early second-round lead
Next articleLeipzig rescued by VAR then score twice in Hoffenheim win