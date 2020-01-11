Steele and Davis shine to share lead in stormy Hawaii

Both men finished one stroke ahead of nine players, including overnight leader Collin Morikawa, and benefited from going out before conditions in Honolulu deteriorated further in the afternoon.

Of the pair, American Steele had the more adventurous trip around the Waialae Country Club.

After a slow back-nine start, the 36-year-old three-time PGA Tour winner caught fire when he sank a 14-foot putt on the par-5 18th for eagle.

He went on to birdie five of his final six holes and if not for a double bogey toward the end of his round he would have enjoyed sole possession of first place headed into the weekend.

The Australian Davis was more consistent, mixing five birdies and a bogey to sit atop the leaderboard with Steele at six-under par for the tournament.

The 24-year-old's best shot came on the par-four 13th when he coolly rolled in a 26-foot putt for birdie to keep his dreams of a maiden PGA Tour victory alive.

Last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Justin Thomas, defending champion Matt Kuchar and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed were among those who missed the cut.

"I mean, played like crap so I deserve to have a weekend off," tournament favorite and world number four Thomas told reporters after rounds of 72 and 71.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)