Stenson to headline Hong Kong Open

Stenson, who won the British Open three years ago, will be joined by defending champion Aaron Rai at the European Tour event, which will be held at the Fanling course on the outskirts of the city from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.

"It is hard to believe that I have not played this tournament before because I've always heard great things about the golf course, the city and the fans, so it's nice to kick off my 2020 Race to Dubai season with something a little bit different," Stenson said.

Numerous sporting events due to be held in the city have been cancelled or postponed due to the anti-government protests.

Fixtures in last weekend's Hong Kong Premier League were suspended while the Hong Kong Open tennis, which was due to be played this week, was cancelled.

A second golf event due to be held in the city, the Clearwater Bay Open, which serves as the final event on the PGA Tour Series-China, was due to be held at the end of October but has also been shelved, as has December's Hong Kong Open squad event. (Reporting by Michael Church Editing by Alison Williams)