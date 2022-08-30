Jack Nicklaus believes the PGA Tour will emerge stronger from its battle with LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed LIV series emerged on the scene earlier this year, disrupting the sport by wooing a host of players with massive contracts.

All players who left the PGA Tour without resigning their membership have been banned from playing any events on that circuit, and a court date - which will see the departing players make their case against the PGA's decision - has been set for January 2024.

18-time major winner Nicklaus has no issue with players making the move for money, especially those who grew up outside the US system.

“I don’t have a problem with it from the standpoint of some guys, guys towards the end of their careers,” Nicklaus told Michigan Golf Live. “I look at it the way that most of the South Africans and Australians turned pro at a very early age because they did not have programmes in their country to develop them and gain loyalty.

“They did not have what we have here in junior programmes, high school programmes, college programmes, amateur programmes, secondary tours of the major tours.

“There is a loyalty that is built up with a lot of our guys here. They did not have that, and I can see that they have an opportunity to do something for their families that they are probably not going to be able to do on the regular tour. I don’t begrudge them at all for that.”

Nicklaus feels LIV is not likely to back down and walk away, but thinks the PGA Tour can continue to flourish beyond the current thorny situation.

“The PGA Tour, the guys that grew up with it and kept their loyalty, been brought up by that and would not be where they are without it,” Nicklaus said. “I think they understand that.

“I think the PGA Tour will be stronger because of it, the US programmes will be stronger because of it.

“How long LIV will stay around, I think it will stay around for a while. I don’t think it is going anywhere.

“I think the US Tour has accelerated what their growth programme was. I think we’d have gotten to where we are going.”

