Jon Rahm did something extraordinary during the annual attempt to skim the lake at Augusta's famous 16th hole.

Taking part in the practice round tradition, Spaniard Rahm made a perfect connection to send his ball fizzing across the surface of the water.

But things got even more impressive when the ball seared onto the green.

What. A. Pot!

And to make things even more special, Rahm achieved the remarkable feat on his 26th birthday.

The Masters begins on Thursday after the famous tournament was forced to move from its usual spring date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

