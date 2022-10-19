A star-studded field will tee it up at Congaree Golf Club for the CJ Cup.
There will be 15 of the world’s top 20 in action, as Rory McIlroy defends the title he won 12 months ago.
Ad
The Summit Club hosted the event last year, but the players will be switching from the desert of Las Vegas to Hilton Head in South Carolina.
The CJ Cup
CJ Cup betting tips as McIlroy heads stellar cast at Congaree, Morikawa catches the eye
McIlroy will be well fancied to defend the crown, but it will not be easy as the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will provide stiff competiton.
As well as McIlroy and Scheffler, Jon Rahm (5) Justin Thomas (8), Collin Morikawa (9), Matt Fitzpatrick (10), Viktor Hovland (11), Sam Burns (12), Jordan Spieth (13), Tom Kim (15), Cameron Young (16), Billy Horschel (17), Max Homa (18), Hideki Matsuyama (19) and Sungjae Im (20) from the top 20 in the world will be in action.
The CJ Cup has been on the schedule since 2017, with it part of the PGA Tour’s move to take the sport to a global audience.
It was held at Nine Bridges in South Korea but was moved to America following the Covid-19 pandemic.
There is hope that the event will return to Asia, but this week 78 players will be in action at Congaree.
- CJ Cup betting tips as McIlroy heads a stellar cast at Congaree, Morikawa catches the eye
- 'I did not know if my career was over' - Koepka fights back from the depths for Jeddah win
The Course: Congaree Golf Club
While there are some courses that date back hundreds of years, Congaree is a newcomer being opened for play in 2018.
Tom Fazio built the course to fit in with the estate's lakes and pine forests, and you could be forgiven for thinking it is a lot older than its four years.
Despite its relative youth, Congaree has featured on the PGA Tour before - slotting in when the Canadian Open was called off due to Covid travel restrictions.
Garrick Higgo won what was known as the Palmetto Championship.
'I want to be in the conversation' - Bradley after winning ZOZO Championship
Featuring on the PGA Tour is a feather in Congaree’s cap, and officials have their eyes on bigger prizes having made a bid to host the Presidents Cup.
At over 7,500 yards, Congaree is a big beast - but driving distance was not a huge factor at the Palmetto Championship as only two of the top 10 on the final leaderboard were among the top 10 for driving distance.
Prize Money: $10.5m (£9.31m), with the winner’s share being $1.75m (£1.55m). CHECK
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: 64 - Wes Roach, Ryan Armour, Will Gordon (2021)
- 72 holes: 273 - Garrick Higgo (2021)
TV Coverage: The CJ Cup is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021: Rory McIlroy
- 2020: Jason Kokrak
- 2019: Justin Thomas
- 2018: Brooks Koepka
- 2017: Justin Thomas
Tee Times:
- 8:15am: Aaron Wise
- 8:15am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:15am: Yeongsu Kim
- 8:27am: Brendan Steele
- 8:27am: Emiliano Grillo
- 8:27am: Sanghyun Park
- 8:39am: Scott Stallings
- 8:39am: Wyndham Clark
- 8:39am: Yongjun Bae
- 8:51am: Corey Conners
- 8:51am: Danny Willett
- 8:51am: Denny McCarthy
- 9:03am: Andrew Putnam
- 9:03am: Troy Merritt
- 9:03am: Adam Hadwin
- 9:15am: Trey Mullinax
- 9:15am: Tom Hoge
- 9:15am: Lucas Glover
- 9:27am: Chez Reavie
- 9:27am: Brendon Todd
- 9:27am: Gary Woodland
- 9:39am: Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:39am: Shane Lowry
- 9:39am: Jason Day
- 9:51am: Sam Burns
- 9:51am: Viktor Hovland
- 9:51am: Si Woo Kim
- 10:08am Keegan Bradley
- 10:08am: Justin Thomas
- 10:08am: Jon Rahm
- 10:20am: Tom Kim
- 10:20am: Rory McIlroy
- 10:20am: Rickie Fowler
- 10:32am: Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:32am: Byeong Hun An
- 10:32am: Maverick McNealy
- 10:44am: Mito Pereira
- 10:44am: Taylor Moore
- 10:44am: Justin Suh
- 10:56am: John Huh
- 10:56am: Lee Hodges
- 10:56am: Chanmin Jung
- 11:08am: Chris Kirk
- 11:08amSahith Theegala
- 11:08am: Sanghun Shin
- 11:20am: Russell Henley
- 11:20am: Alex Noren
- 11:20am: Davis Riley
- 11:32am: Ryan Palmer
- 11:32am: Keith Mitchell
- 11:32am: Brian Harman
- 11:44am: J.J. Spaun
- 11:44am: Harris English
- 11:44am: Matt Kuchar
- 12:01pm: J.T. Poston
- 12:01pm: Luke List
- 12:01pm: Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:13pm: K.H. Lee
- 12:13pm: Seamus Power
- 12:13pm Sebastian Munoz
- 12:25pm: Sepp Straka
- 12:25pm: Cam Davis
- 12:25pm: Webb Simpson
- 12:37pm: Billy Horschel
- 12:37pm: Kevin Kisner
- 12:37pm: Collin Morikawa
- 12:49pm: Scottie Scheffler
- 12:49pm: Sungjae Im
- 12:49pm: Cameron Young
- 1:01pm: Max Homa
- 1:01pm: Jordan Spieth
- 1:01pm: Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:13pm: Alex Smalley
- 1:13pm: S.H. Kim
- 1:13pm: Yoseop Seo
- 1:25pm: Kurt Kitayama
- 1:25pm: Taylor Montgomery
- 1:25pm: Bio Kim
The CJ Cup
McIlroy and Scheffler headline star-studded field for CJ Cup
Golf
‘Ideally three to four months off’ - Jon Rahm wants golf schedule improved
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad