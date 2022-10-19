A star-studded field will tee it up at Congaree Golf Club for the CJ Cup.

There will be 15 of the world’s top 20 in action, as Rory McIlroy defends the title he won 12 months ago.

Ad

The Summit Club hosted the event last year, but the players will be switching from the desert of Las Vegas to Hilton Head in South Carolina.

The CJ Cup CJ Cup betting tips as McIlroy heads stellar cast at Congaree, Morikawa catches the eye YESTERDAY AT 07:53

McIlroy will be well fancied to defend the crown, but it will not be easy as the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will provide stiff competiton.

As well as McIlroy and Scheffler, Jon Rahm (5) Justin Thomas (8), Collin Morikawa (9), Matt Fitzpatrick (10), Viktor Hovland (11), Sam Burns (12), Jordan Spieth (13), Tom Kim (15), Cameron Young (16), Billy Horschel (17), Max Homa (18), Hideki Matsuyama (19) and Sungjae Im (20) from the top 20 in the world will be in action.

The CJ Cup has been on the schedule since 2017, with it part of the PGA Tour’s move to take the sport to a global audience.

It was held at Nine Bridges in South Korea but was moved to America following the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is hope that the event will return to Asia, but this week 78 players will be in action at Congaree.

The Course: Congaree Golf Club

While there are some courses that date back hundreds of years, Congaree is a newcomer being opened for play in 2018.

Tom Fazio built the course to fit in with the estate's lakes and pine forests, and you could be forgiven for thinking it is a lot older than its four years.

Despite its relative youth, Congaree has featured on the PGA Tour before - slotting in when the Canadian Open was called off due to Covid travel restrictions.

Garrick Higgo won what was known as the Palmetto Championship.

'I want to be in the conversation' - Bradley after winning ZOZO Championship

Featuring on the PGA Tour is a feather in Congaree’s cap, and officials have their eyes on bigger prizes having made a bid to host the Presidents Cup.

At over 7,500 yards, Congaree is a big beast - but driving distance was not a huge factor at the Palmetto Championship as only two of the top 10 on the final leaderboard were among the top 10 for driving distance.

Prize Money: $10.5m (£9.31m), with the winner’s share being $1.75m (£1.55m). CHECK

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes : 64 - Wes Roach, Ryan Armour, Will Gordon (2021)

: 64 - Wes Roach, Ryan Armour, Will Gordon (2021) 72 holes: 273 - Garrick Higgo (2021)

TV Coverage: The CJ Cup is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021: Rory McIlroy

2020: Jason Kokrak

2019: Justin Thomas

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Justin Thomas

Tee Times:

8:15am: Aaron Wise

8:15am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:15am: Yeongsu Kim

8:27am: Brendan Steele

8:27am: Emiliano Grillo

8:27am: Sanghyun Park

8:39am: Scott Stallings

8:39am: Wyndham Clark

8:39am: Yongjun Bae

8:51am: Corey Conners

8:51am: Danny Willett

8:51am: Denny McCarthy

9:03am: Andrew Putnam

9:03am: Troy Merritt

9:03am: Adam Hadwin

9:15am: Trey Mullinax

9:15am: Tom Hoge

9:15am: Lucas Glover

9:27am: Chez Reavie

9:27am: Brendon Todd

9:27am: Gary Woodland

9:39am: Matt Fitzpatrick

9:39am: Shane Lowry

9:39am: Jason Day

9:51am: Sam Burns

9:51am: Viktor Hovland

9:51am: Si Woo Kim

10:08am Keegan Bradley

10:08am: Justin Thomas

10:08am: Jon Rahm

10:20am: Tom Kim

10:20am: Rory McIlroy

10:20am: Rickie Fowler

10:32am: Tommy Fleetwood

10:32am: Byeong Hun An

10:32am: Maverick McNealy

10:44am: Mito Pereira

10:44am: Taylor Moore

10:44am: Justin Suh

10:56am: John Huh

10:56am: Lee Hodges

10:56am: Chanmin Jung

11:08am: Chris Kirk

11:08amSahith Theegala

11:08am: Sanghun Shin

11:20am: Russell Henley

11:20am: Alex Noren

11:20am: Davis Riley

11:32am: Ryan Palmer

11:32am: Keith Mitchell

11:32am: Brian Harman

11:44am: J.J. Spaun

11:44am: Harris English

11:44am: Matt Kuchar

12:01pm: J.T. Poston

12:01pm: Luke List

12:01pm: Tyrrell Hatton

12:13pm: K.H. Lee

12:13pm: Seamus Power

12:13pm Sebastian Munoz

12:25pm: Sepp Straka

12:25pm: Cam Davis

12:25pm: Webb Simpson

12:37pm: Billy Horschel

12:37pm: Kevin Kisner

12:37pm: Collin Morikawa

12:49pm: Scottie Scheffler

12:49pm: Sungjae Im

12:49pm: Cameron Young

1:01pm: Max Homa

1:01pm: Jordan Spieth

1:01pm: Hideki Matsuyama

1:13pm: Alex Smalley

1:13pm: S.H. Kim

1:13pm: Yoseop Seo

1:25pm: Kurt Kitayama

1:25pm: Taylor Montgomery

1:25pm: Bio Kim

The CJ Cup McIlroy and Scheffler headline star-studded field for CJ Cup 15/10/2022 AT 12:01