Rory McIlroy has described Phil Mickelson’s negative comments about the PGA Tour as propaganda.

Mickelson joined LIV Golf earlier in the year, and he said last week that the time had come for him to make a choice.

“I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf,” Mickelson said.

"I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards and I love the side that I'm on. And I love how I feel.”

Mickelson joined LIV for a reported contract of $200m, while he is said to have equity in the project - and McIlroy feels that is a driving force behind his comments.

"I don't agree with what Phil said last week," McIlroy said ahead of his defence of the CJ Cup. "I understand why he said it because of the position he is in, but I don't think anyone that takes a logical view of the game of golf can agree with what he said.

"I guess for them to be talking the way they are, it's bold.

"I think there's a ton of propaganda being used and all sorts of stuff. I certainly don't see the PGA Tour trending downward at all. All the talent, 95% of the talent is here. You've got people like Tom Kim coming through [who is] the future of our game."

Jon Rahm echoed McIlroy’s comments, saying he was baffled by Mickelson’s views.

"Man, I love Phil, but I don't know what he's talking about," Rahm said. "I really don't know why he said that. ... I think there's some great changes being made and great changes for the players on the tour. I truly don't know what drove him to say something like that."

McIlroy and Rahm are in action on the PGA Tour this week, with the former bidding to defend his CJ Cup title at Congaree Golf Club.

