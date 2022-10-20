Rory McIlroy found Congaree Golf Club to his liking as he eased into contention after the first round of the CJ Cup.

McIlroy arrived as the defending champion, having won the event when it was held at the Summit Club last year.

Ad

He cruised round in a bogey-free 66 to get to five-under to sit one off the early clubhouse lead of Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland.

The CJ Cup McIlroy and Scheffler headline star-studded field for CJ Cup 15/10/2022 AT 12:01

It was McIlroy’s first competitive round at Congaree, and he feels it will help him for the rest of the tournament.

“Now that I have played a competitive round on it I am a little more comfortable,” McIlroy said. “I am a little more comfortable with what I am doing.

“I was still a little in two minds about what clubs to hit off tees and lines. But after playing it today, we are hopefully a little more comfortable.”

First Round Leaderboard

T1. Trey Mullinax, six-under

T1. Gary Woodland, six-under

T3. Aaron Wise, five-under

T3. Wyndham Clark, five-under

T3. Tom Kim, five-under

T3. Rory McIlroy, five-under

T3. Cam Davis, five-under

The new venue in South Carolina was reminiscent of the Sand Belt in Australia, and it was to McIlroy’s liking.

“It is an awesome golf course,” he said. “It reminds me of the Australian Sand Belt the way it plays.

“I feel like we don’t play enough of these sort of golf courses on Tour, so it is a nice treat for us.”

McIlroy made three birdies on the spin in the middle of the front nine, one of which came via a stunning approach to four feet.

He drove the green on the 366-yard 15th for a routine birdie, as he showed all aspects of his game were on song.

McIlroy was alongside Tom Kim and the youngster was not fazed by playing with the world No. 2, as he also carded a 66.

Kim admitted to taking different lines off tees as he could not compete with McIlroy’s power, but he also impressed on day one.

"It was really fun for me," Kim said. "Our lines were very, very different off the tee.

"I can't say enough about how amazing it was to see his game, it was a privilege.

"We had some fun out there, and obviously playing well helps."

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship McIlroy struggles and Mansell moves in wild weather at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 30/09/2022 AT 14:39