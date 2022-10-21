Rory McIlroy has reignited his feud with Greg Norman by cheekily saying his aim is to overhaul the Australian’s number of weeks at world No. 1.

McIlroy and Norman have been trading barbs for much of the summer, with the latter unhappy with the former’s criticism of LIV Golf.

As CEO of LIV, Norman has been promoting the Saudi-funded league at every opportunity.

McIlroy has been a flagbearer for the PGA Tour in its fight against LIV, being vocal in his criticism of the breakaway series and also firing barbs at its CEO.

After winning the Canadian Open in the summer to take him to 21 wins on the PGA Tour, and beyond Norman’s number of 20, McIlroy said: “This is my 21st PGA Tour win – one more than someone else and that gave me some extra incentive to get it done.”

McIlroy is in South Carolina to defend his CJ Cup title, and there are circumstances which would see him climb back to world No. 1.

The Northern Irishman has been world No. 1 for 106 weeks, which is a long way short of Norman’s number of 331, but that is a target in his sights.

When asked if he had a goal in mind for being World No. 1, McIlroy said: “332. I don’t know if I can, but that’s a number in my head.

“To get to No. 1 in the world at whatever you do is an unbelievable accolade and something that you should be proud of.

“I have an opportunity to do it this week and I'm proud of the fact that I've at least given myself that chance."

Should McIlroy overhaul Norman, the only player above him would be Tiger Woods - but his figure of 683 weeks is almost certainly beyond any player in the game.

McIlroy made a fine start to the defence of his CJ Cup crown at Congaree Golf Club, as he carded a bogey-free 66 to get to five-under , one shot adrift of the clubhouse lead after 18 holes.

Scottie Scheffler is the current world No. 1 and he gave McIlroy a five-shot head start after round one of the CJ Cup, as his round of 71 left him at level-par.

Should McIlroy win, Scheffler would need to finish no worse than second to deny him the world No. 1 spot. If McIlroy finishes second, Scheffler would need to finish inside the top 34 to keep hold of his position.

Should McIlroy finish third or lower, Scheffler would retain the top spot in the rankings.

