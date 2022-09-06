The DP World Tour have announced the launch of The Hero Cup, a new European team event which will replicate the famous Ryder Cup.

A team with players from Great Britain & Ireland will take on a corresponding group from Continental Europe, with the overall aim of the concept being to equip potential future Ryder Cup players with team matchplay experience.

Former world No. 1 Luke Donald, who will preside over the tournament in his capacity as 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, will select the players in consultation with the two team captains.

The inaugural edition of the 10-man event will take place from January 13-15 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup captain was to reinstate a team match play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and captains,” said Donald.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefited players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey.”

The teams will be announced following the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, says he is delighted to host the inaugural Hero Cup.

“Team match play is always an exciting format and along with our Rolex Series event the following week at Yas Island, we are thrilled to welcome the DP World Tour players to Abu Dhabi for two consecutive weeks at the start of 2023,” said Al Awani.

