2020 US PGA champion Collin Morikawa sizzled in Sandwich as a rampant 64 in the second round saw him grab the clubhouse lead on nine under at the 149th Open Championship.

Appearing in his first Open, the 24-year-old Las Vegas man led by three strokes in relatively calm conditions before former winners Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth set off in hot pursuit in the afternoon heat of Royal St George's in Kent.

Morikawa shot 67 in the first round, but went three strokes better as seven birdies saw him reach 10 under on the 14th hole, but a bogey on 15 derailed his momentum as three closing pars saw him equal overnight leader Oosthuizen's unblemished effort on Thursday.

At one stage, Branden Grace's major record lowest round of 62 set at Royal Birkdale in 2017 looked under threat, but a missed birdie putt on the 18 denied Morikawa the opportunity to set a new course record of 63.

He was content with his output heading for the weekend of the season's final major.

“I did not know 63 was the low out here. I just kind of came out and played golf," he said

For me, hopefully we can just create memories. And hopefully Sunday comes along and we can talk again.

Oosthuizen and Spieth both reached eight under heading for their respective back nines on Friday with Andy Sullivan the highest-placed English player on six under after a second straight 67.

The last Englishman to win the Open was Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992.

2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy carded a second straight 70 to finish on level par for his opening two rounds, one inside the projected cut of plus one.

But Phil Mickelson will not be around for the weekend after the US PGA holder slumped to a 72 to finish on a miserable 12 over.

The Open Championship: Friday's 2nd round tee times (BST)

(*denotes amateur)

06:35 Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft

06:46 Daniel Van Tonder,Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring*

06:57 Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid*

07:08 Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers

07:19 Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

07:30 John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike

07:41 Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan

07:52 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin

08:03 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox

08:14 Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace

08:25 Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz

08:36 Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow*

08:47 Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert

09:03 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello

09:14 Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab

09:25 Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris

09:36 Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

09:47 Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner

09:58 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

10:09 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

10:20 Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

10:31 Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar

10:42 Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson

10:53 Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin

11:04 Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia

11:15 Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton

11:36 Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage

11:47 Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li

11:58 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos*

12:09 Alex Noren, J.C. Ritchie, Richard Mansell

12:20 Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd*

12:31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee

12:42 Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

12:53 Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter

13:04: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo

13:15 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen

13:26 Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long*

13:37 Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior

13:48 Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson

14:04 Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer*

14:15 Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo

14:26 Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

14:37 Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli

14:48 Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi

14:59 Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

15:10 Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer

15:21 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose

15:32 Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin*

15:43 Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

15:54 Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker

16:05 Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider

16:16 Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall

