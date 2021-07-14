The 149th Open Championship – the final golf major of the year – begins on Thursday morning at Royal St George's in Kent with Spain's Jon Rahm chasing a unique double.

World number two Rahm is bidding to become only the seventh man in the history of golf to lift the US Open and British Open in the same calendar year.

Only Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), Ben Hogan (1953), Lee Trevino (1971), Tom Watson (1982) and Tiger Woods (2000) have managed to complete the double in the same season.

It has been achieved only four times in the past 87 years, but Rahm is certainly in form at Sandwich having finished a respectable seventh at last week's Scottish Open – two strokes behind winner Min Woo Lee of Australia – following his maiden major victory in last month's US Open at Torrey Pines.

"It would be pretty incredible to win both Opens in one year. It would be amazing," he said.

"I did have a sense of relief after winning the first major. I felt like for the better part of five years, all I heard is major, major, major just because I was playing good golf, as if it was easy to win a major championship.

The fact that you are expected to win one means nothing, but you're playing good golf, so a bit of relief in that sense, but it doesn't really change. There's still the next one to win, so I still come with the same level of excitement obviously and willingness to win.

"I'm more focused on how it would be pretty incredible to be able to win The Open. Nobody after Seve (Ballesteros) has been able to do it, so to give Spain that, that would be pretty unique, as well."

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug Image credit: Getty Images

Rahm starts out as the 9/1 pre-tournament favourite and plays alongside defending champion Shane Lowry and 2010 winner Louis Oosthuizen in the first two rounds. They begin their respective bids at 9:58am on Thursday morning.

Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka tees off at 8:03am alongside Jason Kokrak and Garrick Higgo with 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth out at 9:25am with fellow American Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa's Branden Grace.

Rory McIlroy has been handed an afternoon slot on the opening day and begins his quest at 3:21pm alongside Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith, two players who have not enjoyed the best of relationships in recent times following the 2019 President's Cup in Melbourne. 2014 Open winnerhas been handed an afternoon slot on the opening day and begins his quest at 3:21pm alongsideand

US PGA champion Phil Mickelson is also out in the afternoon playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Kevin Kisner at 2:48pm.

World number one Dustin Johnson will hope to make a fast start when he tees off at 10:20 in a group containing Will Zalatoris and 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose.

Latest odds

Jon Rahm (Spa) 9/1

Brooks Koepka (US) 16/1

Xander Schauffele (US) 18/1

Jordan Spieth (US) 20/1

Justin Thomas (US) 20/1

The Open Championship: Thursday's 1st round tee times (BST)

(*denotes amateur)

06:35 Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage

06:46 Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li

06:57 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos*

07:08 Alex Noren, J.C. Ritchie, Richard Mansell

07:19 Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd*

07:30 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee

07:41 Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

07:52 Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter

08:03 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo

08:14 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen

08:25 Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long*

08:36 Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior

08:47 Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson

09:03 Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer*

09:14 Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo

09:25 Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

09:36 Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli

09:47 Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi

09:58 Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

10:09 Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer

10:20 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose

10:31 Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin*

10:42 Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

10:53 Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker

11:04 Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider

11:15 Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall

11:36 Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft

11:47 Daniel Van Tonder,Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring*

11:58 Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid*

12:09 Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers

12:20 Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

12:31 John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike,

12:42 Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan

12:53 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin

13:04 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox

13:15 Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace

13:26 Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz

13:37 Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow*

13:48 Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert

14:04 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello

14:15 Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab

14:26 Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris

14:37 Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

14:48 Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner

14:59 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

15:10 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

15:21 Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

15:32 Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar

15:43 Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson

15:54 Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin

16:05 Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia

16:16 Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton

The Open Championship: Friday's 2nd round tee times (BST)

(*denotes amateur)

06:35 Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft

06:46 Daniel Van Tonder,Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring*

06:57 Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid*

07:08 Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers

07:19 Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

07:30 John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike

07:41 Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan

07:52 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin

08:03 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox

08:14 Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace

08:25 Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz

08:36 Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow*

08:47 Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert

09:03 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello

09:14 Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab

09:25 Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris

09:36 Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

09:47 Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner

09:58 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

10:09 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

10:20 Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

10:31 Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar

10:42 Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson

10:53 Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin

11:04 Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia

11:15 Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton

11:36 Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage

11:47 Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li

11:58 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos*

12:09 Alex Noren, J.C. Ritchie, Richard Mansell

12:20 Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd*

12:31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee

12:42 Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

12:53 Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter

13:04: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo

13:15 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen

13:26 Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long*

13:37 Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior

13:48 Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson

14:04 Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer*

14:15 Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo

14:26 Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

14:37 Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli

14:48 Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi

14:59 Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

15:10 Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer

15:21 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose

15:32 Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin*

15:43 Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

15:54 Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker

16:05 Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider

16:16 Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall

