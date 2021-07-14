The 149th Open Championship – the final golf major of the year – begins on Thursday morning at Royal St George's in Kent with Spain's Jon Rahm chasing a unique double.
World number two Rahm is bidding to become only the seventh man in the history of golf to lift the US Open and British Open in the same calendar year.
Only Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), Ben Hogan (1953), Lee Trevino (1971), Tom Watson (1982) and Tiger Woods (2000) have managed to complete the double in the same season.
It has been achieved only four times in the past 87 years, but Rahm is certainly in form at Sandwich having finished a respectable seventh at last week's Scottish Open – two strokes behind winner Min Woo Lee of Australia – following his maiden major victory in last month's US Open at Torrey Pines.
"It would be pretty incredible to win both Opens in one year. It would be amazing," he said.
"I did have a sense of relief after winning the first major. I felt like for the better part of five years, all I heard is major, major, major just because I was playing good golf, as if it was easy to win a major championship.
The fact that you are expected to win one means nothing, but you're playing good golf, so a bit of relief in that sense, but it doesn't really change. There's still the next one to win, so I still come with the same level of excitement obviously and willingness to win.
"I'm more focused on how it would be pretty incredible to be able to win The Open. Nobody after Seve (Ballesteros) has been able to do it, so to give Spain that, that would be pretty unique, as well."
Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug
Image credit: Getty Images
Rahm starts out as the 9/1 pre-tournament favourite and plays alongside defending champion Shane Lowry and 2010 winner Louis Oosthuizen in the first two rounds. They begin their respective bids at 9:58am on Thursday morning.
Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka tees off at 8:03am alongside Jason Kokrak and Garrick Higgo with 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth out at 9:25am with fellow American Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa's Branden Grace.
2014 Open winner Rory McIlroy has been handed an afternoon slot on the opening day and begins his quest at 3:21pm alongside Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith, two players who have not enjoyed the best of relationships in recent times following the 2019 President's Cup in Melbourne.
US PGA champion Phil Mickelson is also out in the afternoon playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Kevin Kisner at 2:48pm.
World number one Dustin Johnson will hope to make a fast start when he tees off at 10:20 in a group containing Will Zalatoris and 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose.
Latest odds
- Jon Rahm (Spa) 9/1
- Brooks Koepka (US) 16/1
- Xander Schauffele (US) 18/1
- Jordan Spieth (US) 20/1
- Justin Thomas (US) 20/1
The Open Championship: Thursday's 1st round tee times (BST)
(*denotes amateur)
- 06:35 Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage
- 06:46 Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li
- 06:57 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos*
- 07:08 Alex Noren, J.C. Ritchie, Richard Mansell
- 07:19 Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd*
- 07:30 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee
- 07:41 Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry
- 07:52 Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter
- 08:03 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
- 08:14 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen
- 08:25 Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long*
- 08:36 Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior
- 08:47 Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson
- 09:03 Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer*
- 09:14 Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo
- 09:25 Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
- 09:36 Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli
- 09:47 Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi
- 09:58 Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
- 10:09 Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer
- 10:20 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
- 10:31 Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin*
- 10:42 Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie
- 10:53 Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:04 Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider
- 11:15 Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall
- 11:36 Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft
- 11:47 Daniel Van Tonder,Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring*
- 11:58 Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid*
- 12:09 Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers
- 12:20 Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman
- 12:31 John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike,
- 12:42 Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan
- 12:53 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin
- 13:04 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox
- 13:15 Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace
- 13:26 Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz
- 13:37 Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow*
- 13:48 Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert
- 14:04 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 14:15 Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab
- 14:26 Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris
- 14:37 Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem
- 14:48 Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
- 14:59 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 15:10 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 15:21 Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
- 15:32 Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar
- 15:43 Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson
- 15:54 Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin
- 16:05 Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia
- 16:16 Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton
The Open Championship: Friday's 2nd round tee times (BST)
(*denotes amateur)
- 06:35 Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft
- 06:46 Daniel Van Tonder,Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring*
- 06:57 Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid*
- 07:08 Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers
- 07:19 Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman
- 07:30 John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike
- 07:41 Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan
- 07:52 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin
- 08:03 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox
- 08:14 Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace
- 08:25 Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz
- 08:36 Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow*
- 08:47 Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert
- 09:03 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 09:14 Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab
- 09:25 Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris
- 09:36 Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem
- 09:47 Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
- 09:58 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 10:09 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 10:20 Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
- 10:31 Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar
- 10:42 Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson
- 10:53 Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin
- 11:04 Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia
- 11:15 Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton
- 11:36 Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage
- 11:47 Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li
- 11:58 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos*
- 12:09 Alex Noren, J.C. Ritchie, Richard Mansell
- 12:20 Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd*
- 12:31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee
- 12:42 Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry
- 12:53 Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter
- 13:04: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
- 13:15 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen
- 13:26 Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long*
- 13:37 Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior
- 13:48 Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson
- 14:04 Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer*
- 14:15 Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo
- 14:26 Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
- 14:37 Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli
- 14:48 Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi
- 14:59 Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
- 15:10 Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer
- 15:21 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
- 15:32 Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin*
- 15:43 Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie
- 15:54 Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker
- 16:05 Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider
- 16:16 Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall
