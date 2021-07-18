Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will continue their absorbing Duel in the Sun at Sandwich on Sunday when they tee off their respective final rounds in the 149th Open Championship at 2:35pm (BST).

Oosthuizen is bidding to repeat his 2010 Open victory at St Andrews and holds a one-shot lead over Morikawa on 12 under following his one-under round of 69 at sun-kissed Royal St George's on Saturday.

The South African is also bidding to become the first player to complete a wire-to-wire triumph at the Open since Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug at Hoylake in 2014.

“I think all of us are just human to think of lifting the trophy, and that's going to be in your mind,” said Oosthuizen, who has finished runner-up six times in the majors in a mark of his consistency. “But I think you just need to know it and how to handle it.

“Once we get on the golf course, it's all golf. You need to believe that you can lift the trophy, as well, and if you think about it beforehand that you might win this Championship, I think that's great, and you have to believe you can do it.”

Morikawa claimed the 2020 US PGA Championship on his debut in San Francisco and is bidding to repeat the unheralded feat at Royal St George's. The Las Vegas player carded a 68 on Saturday with four birdies coming in the final eight holes.

2017 winner Jordan Spieth will begin his quest for a second Open title when he tees off alongside Corey Conners at 2:25pm. Spieth is three off top place on nine under with the Canadian player a further shot back.

Texan Spieth joined Oosthuizen and Morikawa on 11 under in the death throes of the third round, but dropped shots on 17 and an astonishing missed two footer for par on the 18th leaves him with plenty of work to do on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth is chasing a second Open title. Image credit: Eurosport

World number two Jon Rahm is bidding to become only the seventh man in the history of golf to lift the US Open and British Open in the same calendar year. He starts out at seven under, one behind his playing partner Scottie Scheffler, at 2:15pm.

Only Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), Ben Hogan (1953), Lee Trevino (1971), Tom Watson (1982) and Tiger Woods (2000) have managed to complete the double in the same season.

The Open Championship: Sunday's 4th round tee times (BST)

(*denotes amateur)

08:00 Kevin Kisner (US)

08:10 Richard Mansell (Eng), Poom Saksansin (Tha)

08:20 Sam Burns (US), Rickie Fowler (US)

08:30 Yuxin Lin (Chn), Brendan Steele (US)

08:40 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Chan Kim (US)

08:50 Richard Bland (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

09:00 Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), J. C. Ritchie (SA)

09:10 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Chez Reavie (US)

09:20 Billy Horschel (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

09:30 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Xander Schauffele (US)

09:45 Harris English (US), Jonathan Thomson (Eng)

09:55 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

10:05 Marcus Armitag (Eng)e, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

10:15 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

10:25 Johannes Veerman (US), Jack Senior (Eng)

10:35 Matthias Schmid (Ger), Lee Westwood (Eng)

10:45 Max Homa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

10:55 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)

11:05 Rory McIlroy (NI), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

11:15 Tony Finau (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

11:30 Dean Burmester (SA), Brandt Snedeker (US)

11:40 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

11:50 Talor Gooch (US), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

12:00 Ryan Fox (NZ), Brooks Koepka (US)

12:10 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng)

12:20 Aaron Rai (Eng), Matt Wallace (Eng)

12:30 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US)

12:40 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson (US)

12:50 Cameron Tringale (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

13:00 Joel Dahmen (US), Jason Kokrak (US)

13:15 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Andy Sullivan (Eng)

13:25 Paul Casey (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire)

13:35 Daniel Berger (US), Webb Simpson (US)

13:45 Kevin Streelman (US), Marcel Siem (Ger)

13:55 Justin Harding (SA), Cameron Smith (Aus)

14:05 Dylan Frittelli (SA), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

14:15 Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)

14:25 Corey Conners (Can), Jordan Spieth (US)

14:35 Collin Morikawa (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

Open Championship leaderboard

-12 L Oosthuizen (SA)

-11 C Morikawa (US)

-9 J Spieth (US)

-8 C Conners (Can), S Scheffler (US)

-7 J Rahm (Spa), M Hughes (Can), D Frittelli (SA)

