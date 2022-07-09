Jordan Spieth has dismissed reports suggesting he was set to jump ship to LIV Golf.

LIV has disrupted golf by throwing huge sums of money to lure big names from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have made the move, and reports have swirled as to who may be next.

Open champion Collin Morikawa issued a statement last month saying he had no plans to move, after reports said he was set to join LIV.

Spieth’s name has been persistently linked, and reports on Friday said he was set to sign before the third LIV event at Bedminster at the end of July.

But Spieth took time out from focusing on the Scottish Open to shoot down the reports and reaffirm his commitment to the PGA Tour.

“Because of false reporting today, I feel the need to comment,” Spieth said on Twitter. “Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue.

“I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives.

“My goal has not changed since I began playing golf – to win PGA Tour events and major championships and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is important to me.”

Following the Scottish Open, Spieth’s focus will shift to the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next week.

Spieith, 28, won the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

