Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have played down talk of a duel between the two for the Open Championship.

On a sparking day of golf, including a hole-out from a bunker for an eagle , McIlroy and Hovland put distance between themselves and the chasing pack going into the final 18 holes.

After overnight leader Cameron Smith saw a birdie putt on 18 slide by on the low side, it resulted in McIlroy and Hovland leading the rest of the field by four shots.

It is a big buffer, but Smith and his playing partner Cameron Young - who is also four back - went extremely low earlier in the week and McIlroy is aware players can get on a roll on the Old Course at St Andrews.

“I think we've seen it all week,” McIlroy said. “People can go out and 30, 31, whatever it is.

“I think for me it's expect the unexpected. But at the same time, I have to focus on myself.

“If I go out and I post a good number, I can't worry about if it's Viktor or if it's the two Camerons, if it's whoever it is.

“I just have to do my thing. And I've been doing my thing for the last three days and it's put me in a good position.”

Hovland is of a similar mindset to McIlroy, as he said: “There's a lot of things that can happen. In these conditions and these pin placements, you can play fine and shoot around even-par, and then that brings in a lot of other guys as well.

“So it just depends what the conditions are going to be like tomorrow, the pin locations, and just frankly how we play.”

