Jordan Spieith is one of the most fun golfers in the world to watch, and he became relatable to amateurs everywhere with an embarrassing duff at the Open Championship.

In good scoring conditions on the Old Course at St Andrews, Spieth moved forward - and in his own unique way by talking to his ball as if it was his friend.

The ball did as it was told for long spells, as five birdies got him to 12-under after 10 holes.

The momentum was halted on 11, 12 and 13, before the air was deflated from the tyres on 14.

The 14th is a scoring opportunity, and Spieth was in prime spot after finding the fairway off the tee. But he found the bunker with his second and could only splash out. From there the hope was a chip and a putt for a par.

Instead, it was a duff as the ball went roughly 10 yards - much to the shock of golfing royalty Sir Nick Faldo.

“He chunked it,” Faldo said in the Sky Sports commentary box. “Holy smokes.”

Spieth, ever one to offer an opinion, said “I don’t think I have ever done that.”

You might not have, Jordan, But the rest of us have.

