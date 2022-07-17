Paul Casey conducted an emotional interview in which he said the major question for LIV golfers is better directed at the younger generation.

Ad

Following his final round in the Open Championship, in which he carded a 70 to finish at four-under, Casey was probed on his decision to make the move to LIV.

The Open 'Expect the unexpected' - McIlroy, Hovland play down talk of Open duel 3 HOURS AGO

The Ryder Cup veteran said he did his “due diligence” before making the move, as he was aware his world ranking would suffer and threaten his appearances in the four majors.

World ranking points are not available to LIV events, and that is unlikely to change in the near future.

Casey was asked if he had any news on whether a decision on ranking points was imminent - a meeting is reported to have taken place between the governing bodies this week - but said he was out of the loop as his father was ill in hospital - at which point he cut the press conference short.

Asked about the prospect if missing majors due to his move to LIV, Casey said: “I was fully aware of what might be, of the possibility of not playing majors. I think it's an interesting question for the younger guys. Myself, I mean, I'm hanging on in the world rankings.

“We're going to see what happens with the DP World Tour. But I was under no illusions that my ranking could slide and be out within however long, whatever the timeframe is. More incentive to play well this week as well to try and get points.

“I did my due diligence, put it that way.”

LIV Golf is aligned with the Asian Tour, and there is the prospect of players taking in those events to boost their ranking, given they are banned from the PGA Tour and pending legal argument, the DP World Tour as well.

Casey suggested the LIV players are considering entering Asian Tour events en masse, which would boost the weighting of those tournaments.

"There's a lot of discussion, a lot of WhatsApp chat group feeds going around," Casey said. "I'm not part of most of them. I think the discussion was if guys turn up en masse, then it lifts the world ranking points. So if they're going to go play an Asian Tour, they all go together.

“I'm really out of the loop. I've had a lot going on. My dad's actually in ICU right now,” Casey added before breaking down and leaving the press room.

The Open Open Championship 2022 Live – McIlroy and Hovland battle for title 5 HOURS AGO