Sergio Garcia has confirmed he will be turning his back on the DP World Tour with a withering attack on former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

Bjorn has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV and how their presence is threatening to fracture the game.

Garcia has not taken kindly to Bjorn’s comments, and took a swipe after finishing his final round of the Open Championship on the Old Course in St Andrews.

“I am clear about what I am going to do with the European Tour, probably leave it,” Garcia said. “I want to play where they want me, I like to feel loved, and honestly on the European Tour I don't feel loved now.

“When Thomas Bjorn comes to the BMW Championship and tells us that 'we don't want any of you and all the players say so', well, I'm already old enough not to be putting up with nonsense like that.

"There are comments that do not make you feel good. I have given more than half of my life to the European Tour and I was going to continue on the European Tour.”

Garcia is a Ryder Cup legend and seen as a certainty to captain Europe, but that is almost certain to not happen now he is a LIV member.

“I feel sorry for the Ryder Cup, my resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective,” he said.

There has been a lot of talk from LIV and its players about their aim being to grow the game.

Ian Poulter intimated in his press conference that money was a motivating factor, while Garcia has said it was about limiting his schedule.

“I have what I have and I am very happy with it and I want to enjoy it to the fullest,” he said. “I will play less, I will be more at home.”

